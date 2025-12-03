Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department for filing an appeal against the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench order allowing devotees to light lamps on the hill lamp post of Arulmigu Subramaniyaswami Temple in Thiruparankundram ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival, calling the move "strongly condemnable".

In a post on X, Annamalai wrote, " The Honorable Madras High Court, Madurai Bench, has ruled that devotees may light lamps in the lamp post on the hill of the Arulmigu Subramaniyaswami Temple in Thiruparankundram, in anticipation of the Karthigai Deepam festival. In a situation where the public across Tamil Nadu and devotees of Lord Muruga have welcomed the High Court's verdict, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department filing an appeal against this ruling is strongly condemnable."

https://x.com/annamalai_k/status/1995840689226272770?s=20

He further questioned the necessity of the appeal, asking,"Even as the Honorable High Court has ordered the lighting of lamps in the lamp post on the hill of the Thiruparankundram Subramaniyaswami Temple, what necessity arose for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to challenge it with an appeal? Isn't the DMK government ashamed of using the department, which is supposed to maintain temples, not only to misuse temple properties and funds corruptly but also to act against temple traditions?"

Annamalai added, "The DMK government is misusing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department corruptly and against the interests of the Hindu religious community. The DMK government must immediately cease this impropriety of unnecessarily causing confusion among devotees by utilising temple funds for such purposes."

Meanwhile, Karthigai Deepam or Karthika Deepam is one of the most ancient festivals of Tamil Nadu celebrated on the day of the full moon in the Tamil month of Karthigai, according to the Indian calendar.

Karthigai Deepam has references dating back to the Sangam Age with famed poet of the era Avaiyyar refrerring to the festival in his poems.

As per Tamil customs, Karthigai Deepam is a grand celebration that begins with a thorough cleaning and decoration of homes and the creation of intricate kolams, floral patterns drawn in front of houses.

Mango leaf festoons adorn doorways, while lamps, known as agal, are ignited. These lamps come in various shapes, including Lakshmi Villaku (depicting a woman with folded hands), Kuthu Vilakku (resembling five-petal flowers), and Gajalakshmi Vilakku (shaped like an elephant).

Devotees observe a fast on this day, breaking it after sunset with special dishes. Houses across Tamil Nadu are seen lit with lamps, marking the triumph of light over darkness and unity over discord. (ANI)

