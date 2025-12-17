New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): BJP National Vice President and MP of Kendrapara, Baijayant 'Jay' Panda, on Wednesday, chaired the Select Committee on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The report was tabled earlier today in the Lok Sabha.

Under Panda's leadership, the Select Committee examined 68 amendments. Each of the amendments for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Amendment) Bill aims to strengthen India's insolvency framework by reducing delays, maximising value for stakeholders, and improving governance and transparency in insolvency and liquidation processes.

Overall, the Select Committee's report, under Panda's leadership, adopts a balanced and pragmatic approach, reinforcing the IBC's role in improving ease of doing business, protecting stakeholder interests, and ensuring a robust, time-bound resolution regime that supports economic stability and growth.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal today called for the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 and the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB - G RAM G Bill, 2025 to be referred to Parliamentary Standing Committees or a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed review.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju responded in the Lok Sabha, stating that the government is willing to discuss both bills, provided the Chair permits the proceedings.

Following the exchange, the House took up discussions on the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025. The Bill seeks to provide a comprehensive legal framework for the promotion, regulation, and expansion of nuclear energy and radiation applications in the country, and to produce 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047.

Union Minister of Science and Technology and Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh today introduced 'The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025' in the Lok Sabha, which he termed as a historic bill which will transform the future of India and the next generation of Indians.

Further, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will introduce the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work; to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat; and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration. (ANI)

