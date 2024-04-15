Thrissur (Kerala), Apr 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday the BJP has no chance of clinching even the runner-up position in any of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern state as its people will not accept the ideology of hatred.

In a swift rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion earlier in the day that Kerala's voice would resonate in Parliament post the upcoming elections, Vijayan dismissed it as a mere wish, destined to remain unfulfilled.

"There's nothing inherently wrong with having ambitious goals or desires, whether you're an ordinary worker in the BJP or even Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. It's natural for people to aspire to more.

"But the undeniable reality is that, in Kerala, the BJP won't even secure the second position in any of the seats. Because the state will not accept the ideology of hatred," Vijayan said addressing an election meeting of the ruling LDF in Thrissur district.

Responding to Modi's allegations of a scam in the CPI(M)-controlled Karuvannur Cooperative Bank, Vijayan assured a thorough investigation into the financial irregularities and pledged stringent action against those responsible.

Vijayan also accused Modi of orchestrating a pre-election smear campaign while conveniently glossing over the state's proactive measures to address the bank's issues.

