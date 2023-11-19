Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called it a party of anti-Dalits whose goal is to propagate the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He also said that the Constitution of India has provided social justice and several laws for the protection of Dalits which were made by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and others.

"This country's Constitution provides for social justice, and several laws have been made for Dalits by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and others together. Had we been anti-Dalit by nature, this would not have happened. They (BJP) are anti-Dalits," Kharge said on Saturday.

"They were never with Dalits. BJP's goal is to further propagate the agenda of RSS. They are talking about others as they themselves never did anything for the poor, for Dalits. This is 'Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Daante'. People will not listen to them," he added.

Rajasthan will undergo legislative assembly polls on November 25 while the counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, will be held on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independent legislators. (ANI)

