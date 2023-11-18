Jaipur, November 18: The state of Rajasthan is all set to go to polls on Saturday, November 25. The 200-member Rajasthan assembly will go to vote in a single phase. While several critical seats exist in the Rajasthan assembly, the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency holds great importance. Wonder why? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former Chief Minister and sitting MLA Vasundhara Raje, who will be up against Congress leader Ram Lal Chouhan.

The Jhalrapatan assembly constituency comes under the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan State and falls under the Jhalawar-baran Lok Sabha constituency. The Jhalrapatan assembly constituency will see a direct fight between the ruling Congress party and the opposition BJP. While the voting will occur on November 25, the votes will be counted on December 3. As both candidates gear to face each other, let's look at the past results of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha seat. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: From Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to Divya Maderna and CP Joshi, List of Key Candidates of Congress and Their Constituencies.

Candidates for Jhalrapatan Election 2023:

The Vidhan Sabha polls in Rajasthan's Jhalrapatan assembly constituency will see a tough contest between sitting MLA Vasundhara Raje and Grand Old Party's candidate Ram Lal Chouhan. Vasundhara Raje, the former CM of Rajasthan, has been winning the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency since contesting it for the first time in the 2003 state assembly elections in Rajasthan. She is up against Ram Lal Chouhan, who will try to upset the saffron party leader by emerging victorious.

Jhalrapatan Election 2018 Results:

In the 2018 assembly elections in Rajasthan, former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje won the Jhalrapatan seat after she defeated Congress candidate Manvendra Singh by over 34,000 votes. While Vasundhara Raje remains BJP's most famous face in the state, whether the two-time CM and four-time MLA can retain her seat and emerge as a Chief Ministerial candidate is to be seen. Tonk Election 2023: BJP Fields Ajit Singh Mehta To Take On Congress Leader Sachin Pilot, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

In the 2018 Vidhan Sabha polls, the Congress party emerged as the single largest single party, winning 99 seats, while the BJP won only 73 seats in the 200-member assembly. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot eventually took oath as the chief minister of Rajasthan with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

