New Delhi, November 18: A day ahead of the cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday congratulated the Indian team for its incredible performance in the tournament and said that their journey to the finals has been inspiring and has valuable lessons of unity, hard work and unwavering belief in oneself that extend beyond the cricket field.

She also added that the Men in Blue have what it takes to be world champions and wished good luck to Team India. In a video message for Team India, Sonia Gandhi said, "I would like to first begin by congratulating you for your incredible performance and excellent team work during this World Cup. You have consistently brought glory to the country and given us all reasons to be collectively joyous and proud." 'You Have What It Takes To Be World Champions': Sonia Gandhi Extends Best Wishes to Team India for ICC CWC 2023 Final Against Australia, Says 'Cricket Has Always United Our Country' (Watch Video).

"I must also make a mention of individual records and stellar match-winning performances," she added, while referring to records of Indian cricket players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami.

Recalling the two occasions when India won the World Cup twice, the Congress leader said, "I am reminded at this moment about the two previous occasions when India has lifted the World Cup trophy, first in 1983 and then in 2011. On both those occasions the nation felt honoured and erupted with joy."

She emphasised that cricket has always united our country beyond gender, region, language, religion and class. "And now as you get ready for the finals this year, the entire country is rooting for you. I send you my best wishes. You have what it takes to be world champions. Good luck team India," she added. Her message to Indian cricket team came a day ahead of the final match netween India and Australia to be played at Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended wishes to the Indian cricket team ahead of the final match of the World Cup tournament.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi Wishesh Good Luck to Team India Ahead of Cricket World Cup Final

मेरी प्यारी टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों, सबसे पहले इस वर्ल्ड कप के दौरान आपके खेल और टीम वर्क के लिए आपको बहुत सारी बधाई। आपने पूरे देश को लगातार खुशी और गौरव के पल दिए हैं। इस वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल मैच तक की आपकी यात्रा में बहुत बड़े संदेश हैं। वो संदेश एकता, कड़ी मेहनत और संकल्प का… pic.twitter.com/OuOpNjj4YN — Congress (@INCIndia) November 18, 2023

In a post on X, she said, "Team India is just a step away from the dreams of the Indian people. Victory is ahead -- you just need to play your natural game with full concentration. The power and best wishes of 150 billion people are with you for tomorrow. May you be victorious, Chak De India." World Cup Final 2023: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar Extends Best Wishes to Team India for Finals Against Australia, Says 'We Are Confident That Our Team Will Win' (Watch Video).

India has won all the 10 matches in a row to reach finals of the World Cup cricket tournament. India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15 reaching their first-ever final of any World Cup since 2014 and ODI World Cup since 2011.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2023 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).