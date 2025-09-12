New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Actress and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut has withdrawn her plea from the Supreme Court that sought quashing of a criminal defamation complaint filed against her over a retweet made by her in connection with the protests against the Centre's farm laws.

Ranaut's counsel chose to withdraw her client's plea after a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta suggested that the actress may seek an alternative remedy at the trial court.

Ranaut had moved the top court after her plea, seeking to quash the defamation complaint against her, was rejected by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The High Court had reasoned that the BJP leader had failed to demonstrate how her tweet, which was allegedly defamatory, was made in good faith.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut cast her vote for the Vice Presidential election at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, BJP MP Ranaut, speaking to the media on PM Modi's visit to disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh, said, "PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the state. After this, the PM was given a review of the situation in each district. The PM met the affected families and assured them of all possible help. The PM's visit has made it clear that the Government of India and the state government are together and working for the people of the state. He had tears in his eyes while listening to those affected..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday undertook an aerial survey of Himachal Pradesh's flood-hit areas to assess the damage caused by recent floods and landslides.

The state has suffered significant losses, with estimated damages worth ₹4,300 crores due to heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides between June 20 and September 10.

The disaster has resulted in 380 fatalities since the monsoon season began on June 20, along with affecting infrastructure, agriculture, and homes across the state. (ANI)

