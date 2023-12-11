Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the allegations circulating on social media, asserting that he had not made any inappropriate comments about Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Denouncing the allegations as 'false propaganda', Reddy expressed his dismay and said, "Since Sunday evening, some people on social media have been spreading negative publicity as if I made inappropriate comments on Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. I strongly condemn this false propaganda."

Also Read | Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: Amit Shah Slams Congress and INDIA Bloc, Says Cash Seizure in Jharkhand an Eye-Opener (Watch Video).

In a statement to the media, Reddy said that the BJP and Janasena contested together for the Telangana assembly elections and outlined that the decision was made after 'careful consideration' by both parties, given their participation in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP chief also announced his intent to file a formal complaint with the police on Monday against those responsible for deliberately spreading misinformation.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Sets Tinder Date, His Car on Fire Following Dispute Over Money in Florida, Arrested.

"We will file a complaint with the police on Monday against those who are deliberately propagating such falsehoods," the statement said.

Congress emerged as the single largest party in the just-concluded Telangana elections by bagging 64 out of 119 seats, putting an end to the BRS's 10-year reign, while the BJP managed to win only 8 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)