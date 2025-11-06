Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Thursday cast his vote for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections

After casting his vote, Sinha said that the people of Bihar are taking part in the "grand festival of democracy" and will vote to end the era of anarchy and misrule in the state.

He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of doing politics based on their family background rather than their own identity.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "We too participated in the grand festival of democracy. Through our votes, we elect the Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of Bihar... Biharis will be proud, and today, Bihar will be free from those who abuse Biharis, those who bring anarchy, jungle raj, and gunda raj. Our leader, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the National President, and the Chief Minister of Bihar, all of them have said that as we celebrate the grand festival of public faith, everyone should participate in the grand festival of democracy with social harmony..."

"Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are playing the politics of sympathy. They lack their own identity. They are basing their politics on the achievements of their parents and their families," he said.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025 is underway.

In the Lakhisarai constituency, BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha, who has represented the seat since 2010 and served as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, is eyeing a fourth consecutive victory. The leader of the Bhumihar community, Sinha, has been a dominant political figure in the district for over a decade.

He is challenged by Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar and new faces from non-political backgrounds, particularly Jan Suraaj Party's Suraj Kumar, both of whom aim to harness anti-incumbency sentiment and address local employment and mining issues.

The first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

