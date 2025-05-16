New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nalin Kohli has criticised the Congress party for its reported remarks - "crossed Lakshman Rekha," on Shashi Tharoor after he expressed his views on the understanding between India and Pakistan and Operation Sindoor.

Kohli asked how there can be a 'Lakshman Rekha' for speaking in the interest of the country and standing with the armed forces.

"One is amazed to note that the media seems to be reporting that Shashi Tharoor's comments standing in favour of the Government's actions with regard to Pakistan, speaking in favour of the armed forces is taken to be crossing the 'Lakshman Rekha'. How can there be a 'Lakshman Rekha' for speaking in the interest of the country? How can there be a 'Lakshman Rekha' standing with the armed forces in their action? In fact, if someone considers this crossing the 'Lakshman Rekha', then one wonders what will be the 'Lakshman Rekha' of those people who stand against the country's interests?" Kohli told ANI.

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor clarified his stance on Operation Sindoor, emphasizing that his views were personal and not representative of the party's opinion.

Congress MP Tharoor refuted the reports which had claimed that Congress leaders in the meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) had said that Tharoor has "crossed Lakshman Rekha' over his stance regarding Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan understanding.

Tharoor said, "I don't know where it came from. I was in the meeting, a closed-door meeting, with the leaders of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). I was there till 6.35 pm for the meeting that began at 4.30. And I must say that in that time there was certainly no reference to any of this, and no reference to me. Now, if something happened thereafter, I am yet to be informed of it. So when I'm informed I will react, I don't see much point in reacting to something of which has been no official communication to me of any kind, nor any discussion of which I was a part."

Tharoor has been praising the Centre's handling of Operation Sindoor. Tharoor had also welcomed the understanding between India and Pakistan to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air and emphasised the importance of 'peace.'

However, Congress, which had extended support to the Centre in its action against those behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, has now questioned the BJP-led Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on United States President Donald Trump's claims of mediating between the India and Pakistan on the cessation of hostilities.

India launched Operation Sindoor in response to last month's Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

