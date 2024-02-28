Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): After the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh won eight seats in the Rajya Sabha elections, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed happiness and said that it was an indication that the party would cross the 400 mark in the Lok Sabha elections and win 80 out of 80 seats in the state.

"It is a matter of great happiness that all eight BJP candidates won. This is an indication that this time we will cross 400 (in Lok Sabha elections) and win 80 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh," Trivedi told ANI.

The eight BJP candidates who won in Uttar Pradesh are former Union Minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangeeta Balwant, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, Naveen Jain, and Sanjay Seth.

Jaya Bachchan and Ramji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party also won. Alok Ranjan, the third candidate fielded by the Samajwadi Party, suffered a defeat.

Hailing the outcome of the Rajya Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the impact of these results will continue to produce a positive impact on the party prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and also in the next state assembly elections.

BJP leaders and workers raised slogans and celebrated the party's performance in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLC Mohsin Raza said that this is not just a victory on eight seats but an indication of the party's preparations for the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated all the eight BJP candidates who won the Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)

