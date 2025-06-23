New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the BJP over two Dalits being reportedly tortured in Odisha, saying such incidents are becoming common in BJP-ruled states "because their politics is based on hatred and discrimination".

He also demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately and given severe punishment.

Gandhi said forcing two Dalit youths in Odisha to "crawl on their knees, eat grass and drink dirty water is not just inhumane but barbarism of Manuvadi thinking".

This incident is a mirror for those who say that caste is no longer an issue, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Every incident that tramples on the dignity of Dalits is an attack on Baba Saheb's Constitution - a conspiracy against equality, justice and humanity," he said in his post in Hindi on X.

"Such incidents are becoming common in BJP-ruled states because their politics is based on hatred and discrimination," Gandhi said.

Especially in Odisha, atrocities against Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women have increased alarmingly, he alleged.

"The culprits should be arrested immediately and given severe punishment. The country will be run by the Constitution, not Manusmriti," he asserted.

