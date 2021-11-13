Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and its Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of the party and its frontal organisations to hold agitations against the Congress government in the state on various issues.

Singh is also the in-charge of the BJP's affairs in Rajasthan.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal Govt Proposes to Shut Schools For a Week, Govt Employees to Work From Home; Check Emergency Measures Announced Today.

The BJP plans to hold agitations next month on the issues like law-and-order situation, women's security, complete loan waiver for farmers, pending recruitments, demands to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, a source said.

State general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar, office bearers of the BJP, state presidents of frontal organisations were present in the meeting held at the party's Rajasthan headquarters.

Also Read | Manipur Terrorist Attack: Assam Rifles Colonel, His Family Members & 4 Jawans Killed in Ambush by Terrorists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)