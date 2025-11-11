Madhubani (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): As voting for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is underway, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday said that there is "unprecedented enthusiasm" among voters, expressing confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a "very large majority" and cross the 200-seat mark in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Madhubani, Jaiswal said, "There is unprecedented enthusiasm. The kind of crowd visible indicates that this time the figure will cross 70%. We are going to form the government with a very large majority by crossing the figure of 200 seats."

Jaiswal's remarks come as Bihar recorded a turnout of 47.62 per cent in the second phase of Assembly polls as of 1 pm, according to the data of the Election Commission of India.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district with a voter turnout of 51.86 per cent, followed by 50.95 per cent in Gaya, 50.91 per cent in Jamui and 50.07 per cent in Banka.

Madhubani continues to record sluggish turnout at 43.39 per cent as of 1 pm, according to the Voter Turnout application of the ECI.

Meanwhile, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram on Tuesday said that the mood of voters and the INDIA bloc has undergone a visible change, asserting that the public has made up its mind to end the government that has been in power for the past two decades.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Kutumba, Ram said, "INDIA Alliance's body language has changed. Voters' body language has also changed. It shows that it's time to bid goodbye to the Government which ruled for 20 years. The public has made up its mind that a new Government is needed here, and a new Government of the INDIA Alliance will come here."

Polling in Bihar is underway for the second and final phase of the Assembly elections, with the INDIA bloc and NDA locked in a close contest.

Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 31.10 per cent, Sasaram 29.84 per cent, Mohania 32.91 per cent, Kutumba 33.40 per cent, Gaya Town 25.02 per cent, Chainpur 32.31 per cent, Dhamdaha 33.22 per cent, Harsiddhi 29.99 per cent and Jhanjharpur 26.76 per cent.

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

