Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan on Friday wrote to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan against the police action on TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) qualified candidates.

He urged the Union Education Minister to interrogate the Secretary of, the Ministry of Education of Bengal regarding the matter.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Peeping Into Girls Hostel Washroom in Chhatarpur.

The candidates were protesting against the state government outside the education board's office in Kolkata's Salt Lake on Thursday night.

"In Primary Teacher Recruitment, Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment, and School Service Commission Recruitment, all our eligible brothers and sisters have not been getting any single place. But on the basis of money, those people who did not solve even one question in the OMR set have been recruited," said Saumitra.

Also Read | Boris Johnson Eyes Comeback As UK Conservatives Pick New PM After Liz Truss' Resignation.

"And in this corruption, the West Bengal government and the Education Ministry of the Bengal government are fully involved and they have the responsibility of playing with the future of our thousands of meritorious brothers and sisters," he added.

All our TET candidates have not yet received any assurance from the Bengal government or any result, he further added. After So many disappointments from the West Bengal Government all candidates and meritorious brothers and sisters made many applications about this corruption and irregularities related to recruitment in the court, but the Bengal government did not listen even once and did not answer them even once, he wrote.

According to the MP, the West Bengal government has given a deaf year to the candidate's pleas.

"After this, all Candidates went on strike in 2020, but the deaf and irresponsible Government of Bengal did not listen to a single one and did not even try to take care of them," he alleged.

"The future builders of our West Bengal, brothers and sisters were on hunger strike for the last 100 hours, but to suppress the voice of all these, the Bengal government has sent the police at Last midnight at 2 o'clock and forcefully put these deserving candidates in jail not only this they also did brutally Lathicharge on these innocent or those who fight for their right or for their deserving place," he further alleged.

Earlier on Thursday, West Bengal Police in an operation detained the Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 qualified students protesting outside the education board's office in Kolkata's Salt Lake.

The agitators were sitting on a protest for several days over their demand for direct recruitment, alleging the state government of corruption and prioritizing undeserving candidates.

According to reports, the protesting students qualified for the Teacher's Eligibility Test eight years ago but failed to get past the two sets of interviews they appeared for.

BJP state secretary Priyanka Tibrewal had alleged the state government of showing its evil face.

While speaking to ANI, Priyanka Tibrewal said, "This government is far from humanity, everyone is watching their demon face."

While lashing out at chief minister Mamta Banerjee, Priyanka had said, "Being a woman chief minister, if this happens to a woman, then Mamta Banerjee should die.""It is their democratic right to protest. Their jobs have been stolen by CM Mamata Banerjee and her party. If Mamta Banerjee has any shame left, then she should resign immediately," West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul had said.

Earlier, on October 11, the central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam.

According to sources, Bhattacharya, the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education was arrested today after he was questioned overnight by ED officials in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam.

Bhattacharya represents the Palashipara assembly constituency.

ED has been probing the West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam case and had earlier summoned Bhattacharya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)