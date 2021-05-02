Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P Sudhakara Reddy on Saturday hit out at the Opposition parties for criticising the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them to support the people during this crisis.

While speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government worked hard to bring Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine, to India to improve the country's COVID-19 situation, some parties in the country with a political agenda, have been criticising the steps taken up by the Modi government."

"This is a crisis time and India with a population of over 130 crores has been hit very hard," Reddy added.

He further said that this is not the time to play political games but to come forward to support the people without political or hidden agendas to defame the government.

"The BJP works under the principles of workmanship and service to all. Other political parties should come forward and join hands with the BJP to fight against the pandemic in India," he said. (ANI)

