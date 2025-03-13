India News | BJP's Tamil Nadu President Annamalai Condemns DMK Government's Act of Changing Rupee Logo of State Budget; Calls It 'laughable'

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday released a video which showcased the logo for the Budget of 2025-26 and in this logo the national currency symbol 'Rs' had been substituted with the Tamil Alphabet 'Ru'.

While BJP and opposition parties have condemned the act, DMK stated that this was done to signify the protest of the state against the policies of the Union government and did not go against the Constitution.

Also Read | Rupee Symbol Row: Creator of Indian Rupee Symbol D Udaya Kumar Refuses To Be Drawn Into Controversy Over New Logo in Tamil Nadu.

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai strongly condemned the act of the Tamil Nadu government of replacing the Rupee symbol with the Tamil 'Ru' symbol and stated that DMK had become a laughing stock across the country and were doing this just to divert attention from other public issues.

The President further stated that the symbol which was designed by a Tamil, Udaya Kumar, was appreciated by CM MK Stalin's father, Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

Also Read | DMK-Led Tamil Nadu Government Move To Replace Rupee Symbol Signals Dangerous Mindset, Promotes Secessionist Sentiments, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

He also said that the CM wanted to change the symbol because they were against the Devanagari script.

Speaking to ANI, he said "It is not only condemnable but also laughable. In 2010, a Tamilian, Udaya Kumar's design, which was a combination of Latin and Devanagari script, was selected in a national-level design contest. He was appreciated by Kalaignar Karunanidhi - the then Tamil Nadu CM. His son, CM MK Stalin has found fault with it. In 2025, they want to change it because they said that they are against the Devanagari script. His father accepted it and this symbol was given by a Tamilian. I am sure that the DMK fellows did not even know that this was given by a Tamilian and Udaya Kumar also happens to be the son of a former DMK MLA. DMK has become a laughing stock across India. They are doing this to divert attention from other pressing public issues."

Further, he stated that DMK was 'hell bent' on discussing nonsensical issues and were against Tamil interests.

He also questioned how changing a symbol would benefit all sections of the Tamil society.

"DMK is hell-bent on discussing nonsensical issues. DMK is against Tamil interests, that is why they want to go against the design that was given by a Tamil person. How will changing a symbol benefit all sections of Tamil society?" Annamalai questioned.

IIT Guwahati Professor Udaya Kumar Dharmalingam who designed the symbol said that he had made the design 15 years ago when the Central government had floated a competition and he won it after which it was implemented.

Further, he stated that he never expected such a debate to arise.

"I don't have complete information behind the reasons of this change, probably the state government has their own ways, views, and reasons to make the changes. I designed this 15 years ago when the Central government floated a competition and I won it, after which they implemented it and its being widely used," Dharmalingam said speaking to ANI.

He further stated "I am really happy about being the designer of this symbol, but I never expected such a debate to ever occur. It just somehow took this turn and now there are a lot of concerns going on about the symbol itself."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned DMK over the act and asked them why they did not protest back in 2010 when the symbol was officially adopted by the Indian National Congress.

"The DMK government has reportedly removed the official Rupee symbol 'Rs' from the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 documents, which will be presented tomorrow. If the DMK has a problem with 'Rs', why didn't it protest back in 2010 when it was officially adopted under the INC led UPA government, at a time when the DMK was part of the ruling alliance at the Centre?" the post read.

Further, she wrote that by erasing the symbol, DMK was not just rejecting a national symbol but also disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth.

She also stated that the Tamil 'Rupaai' word had deep roots in the Sanskrit word 'Rupya' which meant 'wrought silver' or 'worked silver coin.'

"Ironically, 'Rs' was designed by Th. D Udaya Kumar, the son of former DMK MLA N. Dharmalingam. By erasing it now, the DMK is not only rejecting a national symbol but also utterly disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth.

Moreover, the Tamil word 'Rupaai' (ruupaay) itself has deep roots in the Sanskrit word 'Rupya,' meaning 'wrought silver' or 'a worked silver coin.' This term has resonated across centuries in Tamil trade and literature, and even today, 'Rupaai' remains the currency name in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka," the post further read.

The Finance Minister further said that the Rupee was internationally well recognised and used in several countries other than India.

Sitharaman also wrote questioned why was the national currency symbol being undermined when the country should be pushing it for cross-border payments using UPI.

"Ironically, 'Rs' was designed by Th. D Udaya Kumar, the son of former DMK MLA N. Dharmalingam. By erasing it now, the DMK is not only rejecting a national symbol but also utterly disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth.

"This term has resonated across centuries in Tamil trade and literature, and even today, 'Rupaai' remains the currency name in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka," the post further read.

She also said that under the Constitution, all elected representatives and authorities were sworn to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Removing a national symbol from the state Budget documents went against the oath and weakened the commitment to national unity.

"All elected representatives and authorities are sworn under the Constitution to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. Removing a national symbol like 'Rs' from the State Budget documents goes against that very oath, weakening the commitment to national unity.

This is more than mere symbolism--it signals a dangerous mindset that weakens Indian unity and promotes secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride. A completely avoidable example of language and regional chauvinism," the post read.

The Finance Minister also wrote the same post in the Tamil language.

BJP leader CR Kesavan also criticised the DMK government and said that the act had hurt the sentiments of the people and the Tamil pride.

He further stated that the decision only reflected the DMK government's anti-feudal nature.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "This absurd drama and ridiculous stunt by the DMK today of dropping the national currency symbol from its Budget shows their anti-federal nature. The DMK has insulted the Tamil sentiment and Tamil pride because this national currency symbol was designed by a distinguished academic who hails from Tamil Nadu. The drama and the double game of the DMK are totally exposed in front of the country."

BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy termed the act as 'childish, foolish and nonsense'.

Targeting DMK, Thirupathy said that the double standards of the party reflected through this act further stating that they had stooped below unnecessarily."From this we can understand the double standards of DMK... they are trying to draw lot of issues but they will fail anyways, the level they have stooped to is unnecessary. I don't know who gave this idea to Stalin. He will definitely regret this," he further stated.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan stated that the Rupee was a federal setup and that DMK should respect the national symbols.

"They have ruled Tamil Nadu for so many years and have presented the budget so many times; why do they want to dramatise it like this? They were at the Centre for so many years why didn't they take this decision at that time?" Soundarajan said.

"The Indian currency is a federal setup and they have to respect the national symbols. We are not against the Tamil Nadu symbols or language, we are in favour of it," she stated.

The BJP leader also questioned the DMK government on why they had not made a decision on the issue in the earlier years. The BJP leader further stated that the MK Stalin government was trying to divert attention from the failures of their government and questioned why they had to dramatise the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Soundarajan said, "Even I have a Tamil name but MK Stalin does not. Ask him if he would change his name into a Tamil name. They are doing all this to deviate attention from the failures of their government. They have ruled Tamil Nadu for so many years and have presented the budget so many times. Why do they want to dramatise it like this?

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson Sarvanan Annadurai said that the main aim behind the usage of the new symbol 'Ru' was to signify the protest of the state against the policies of the Union government.

Speaking to ANI, the DMK spokesperson said "The usage of 'Ru' is to signify the protest of the state against the policies of the government."

Further, he stated that everyone across the country was aware of the nefarious designs of the BJP government.

"The people of the state are aware of what the BJP is trying to do here. Everybody across the country is aware of the nefarious designs of the BJP government," he further stated.

CPI leader D Raja said that the state government's decision was not against the Constitution.

"Tamil Nadu government has taken a few initiatives in order to enlighten all sections of the society. This budget is in Tamil and is meant for Tamil Nadu. The government has not changed the numbers, and that needs to be understood. Only the symbol has been changed... It is not against the Constitution in any form.", Raja told ANI

Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission (SPC) Executive Vice Chairman J Jeyaranjan said that the logo was changed because they did not want to use the Devnagari script.

Speaking to ANI, Jeyaranjan said, "We don't want to use Devnagri. That's all." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)