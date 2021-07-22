New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the BJP's youth wing on Thursday launched a campaign 'Be Like an Olympian' to inculcate the values of sportspersons among the youth of the country.

The campaign was launched by Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur in presence of Minister of State Nisith Pramanik and Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya.

Sharing the details of the campaign, Surya said it will start on July 23 and conclude on August 8.

In this campaign, there will be 16 activities such as running, cycling and swimming and all those who will do these activities for 16 days continuously will be given virtually a gold medal, he said.

A dedicated website has also been launched for this campaign.

Launching it, Thakur said this is a creative campaign to cheer Indian sportspersons participating in Tokyo Olympics.

He said the largest Indian contingent comprising 127 athletes are participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Minister said the Narendra Modi government has established a culture of sports in the country with the help of the Khelo India campaign.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)