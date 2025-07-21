Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bhartiya Janta Party, is all set to organise a protest rally titled "Uttar Kanya (Mini-Secretariat) Cholo" in Fulbari, Jalpaiguri. The rally is being held in protest against alleged atrocities against women in the state.

BJYM State President Indranil Khan, while talking to ANI, said, "Our yatra, Uttar Kanya (Mini-Secretariat) Cholo yatra by the BJYM is for the honour of the women of West Bengal. The incident of Sandeshkhali, RG Kar, Law College...they have faced humiliation and disrespect again and again, and this march aims to reach the ears of Mamta Banerjee."

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra 2025: 6 Kanwariyas Killed, 20 Injured in Road Accidents on Delhi-Dehradun Highway and Ganga Canal Road As Pilgrim Rush Surges in Yatra's Final Leg.

Ahead of the event, Khan, along with other party leaders, visited the site on Sunday to review the preparations.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with several MPs and MLAs, will lead a protest march scheduled to begin from Tinbatti More. Following the rally, the leaders are expected to address the public.

Also Read | Nuh Shocker: Refusing To Give INR 20 to Drug Addict Son in Haryana Costs 56-Year-Old Woman Her Life, Accused Taken Into Custody.

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain and anger over atrocities against women in West Bengal, citing the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident, where he claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal was shielding the culprits.

PM Modi emphasised that hospitals are not safe for women under the current government regarding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9, 2024, in the hospital's seminar room.

Lashing out at the TMC government for "failing" to protect the women in the state, the Prime Minister said that the injustice is happening under the rule of the party that preaches the values of "Maa, Mati, and Manush."

Addressing a public gathering in Durgapur, PM Modi said, "The injustice happening with the daughters in West Bengal under the rule of the party that preaches the values of Maa, Mati, and Manush deeply pains and angers me. It is disheartening to witness such actions occurring on the very land of Kadambini Ganguly, India's first female western-trained medical doctor. Yet today, even hospitals are not safe for young women."

Citing the recent South Calcutta Law College alleged rape case, the Prime Minister alleged that the accused has a connection with the TMC.

"The TMC has spared no effort in protecting the perpetrators... TMC government shielded the criminals in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident. The nation did not recover from this incident, and in another college, an atrocity was committed on a daughter and in this case, the accused has a connection with the TMC... There are several examples that are proof of TMC's ruthlessness. We have to free Bengal from this ruthlessness," he stated.

A student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area in the capital city of West Bengal on June 25.

Sharpening his attacks, PM Modi alleged that TMC is "double attacking" the state's education system through corruption and crime, leading to thousands of teachers being unemployed due to the government's corruption.

The Prime Minister said, "Today, people are saying 'TMC hatao, Bengal bacho'... the things that are happening with youth's education and skill is worrying, whether it is higher or primary education. TMC is doing double attack on the state's education system through corruption and crime. Thousands of teachers are unemployed due to the corruption of the TMC government... The court also said that this is a systematic fraud. TMC has put both present and future of state in danger." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)