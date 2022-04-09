Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Friday asked the farmers to make passage of vehicles through various toll points free for three hours across the state on Saturday over various demands of the peasants.

In a video message on Friday evening, he appealed to the farmers to gather at toll points and make passage of vehicles through the toll plazas free for three hours from 10 am to 1 pm, he said.

Chaduni said a memorandum regarding the farmers' demands, which include Rs 500 per quintal bonus on wheat purchase, will be given to the government officials concerned at the toll points.

"We have to give a memorandum demanding Rs 500 per quintal to the farmers on their wheat purchase. These memorandums have to be given to the government officials at toll points," Chaduni said in his message to the farmers.

He said the memorandum for bonus on wheat will be addressed to the prime minister while the toll plazas-related memorandums will be addressed to the Union minister of Road Transport and Highways.

During the farmers' agitation against now repealed agri laws, toll collection at most points had remained suspended for nearly a year in Haryana as the protesters had camped at the toll booths.

Chaduni said the farmers will not be blocking any road during the call and he will also like to appeal to the toll plaza officials to cooperate with the peasants and make the toll free for three hours themselves.

Among other demands, Chaduni sought free passage facility to the vehicles of those living in the 15-km radius of the toll plazas and said recruitment of staff for functioning of toll plazas should be the locals and not from outside the state.

