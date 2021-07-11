Muzaffarnagar (UP), July 11 (PTI) Bharatiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait sustained injuries while repairing a tubewell at home in Sisauli village here on Sunday, sources said.

The incident took place when he was repairing the tubewell and hit his face on an iron rod.

According to BKU sources, Tikait was rushed to a private hospital for treatment but later returned home.

Last month, Tikait led a rally of 100 tractors from Muzaffarnagar to the protest site on the Delhi-UP border in Ghaziabad where farmers have been agitating against the Centre's farm laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)