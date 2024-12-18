New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Government blocked 18 OTT platforms this year for publishing obscene and vulgar content, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a reply to a question by Shiv Sena-UBT member Anil Desai, Murugan said the IT Rules of 2021 cast specific due diligence obligations on intermediaries to make reasonable efforts by themselves against displaying or spreading obscene or pornographic content.

The Rules also provide for a Code of Ethics for publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms).

"The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken action in coordination with various intermediaries, and blocked 18 OTT platforms on 14th March, 2024 for publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content under these provisions," Murugan said.

In a reply to a separate question, Murugan said the Code of Ethics for digital news publishers requires such publishers to adhere to the 'Norms of Journalistic Conduct' of the Press Council of India, The Programme Code under the Cable Television (Network Regulation Act, 1995).

Replying to another question, Murugan said the publishers of news and current affairs on digital media including YouTube news channels Bolta Hindustan and National Dastak are covered under the provisions of IT Rules, 2021, Part-III of which provides for issuance of directions for blocking of content covered under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act, 2000).

He said the rules also empowers the central government to issue directions to any government agency or an intermediary to block content in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence relating to such matters.

