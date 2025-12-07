Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): SP leader and MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday raised concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), stating that voters may lose their voting rights if they're not present during the Booth Level Officer (BLO)'s visit.

Yadav explained that BLOs are under pressure due to time constraints and rely on Booth Level Agents (BLAs), who are party workers, to complete the process. He urged the Election Commission to address the mistakes occurring during the SIR process.

"There are many misconceptions and doubts among people with respect to SIR. If a family is not present during a BLO's visit, they may be marked absent and risk losing their voting rights. BLOs are under pressure, as the time given to them is very limited. They cannot complete the entire process alone without the support of BLAs, who are party workers attached to every booth. Mistakes are appearing in the process, which we are bringing to the notice of the Election Commission..." Yadav told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India will conduct the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 21, 2026.

The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections. The exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to the ECI, printing and training for the exercise were conducted from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4.

Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026.

The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. (ANI)

