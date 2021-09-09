Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an update on Mumbai rains and predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs on Thursday.

In its notice, the BMC stated the capital city is likely to witness "moderate rain in city and suburbs."

Also Read | Twitter Launches 'Communities' Feature To Take On Facebook Groups.

As per the Mumbai weather forecast, high tide will begin today from 13:21 hours where waves will go up to 4.54 meters. Low tide would begin at 19:25 hours where waves of 0.54 meters in height would be witnessed.

Moreover, the update by BMC specified that the average rainfall that parts of the city have faced in the last 24 hours ranges between 21.21 mm to 52.09 mm. Central Mumbai received 35.43 mm of average rainfall. Whereas, it eastern and western suburbs received 52.09 mm and 21.21 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Latest News and Updates on Expected 3% Hike in DA Rate.

India Metrological department also predicted heavy rainfall for today at isolated places over Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)