New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Building Material and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC) has developed a digital atlas that captures the vulnerability of various parts of the country to different hazards, the Centre informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha today on the government's plan to creating the disaster-resilient infrastructure in the country, Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that the Government is taking every step to update hazard risk information and make it easily accessible to all infrastructure sectors so that all projects are disaster resilient.

"In this regard, the Building Material and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC) has developed a digital atlas that captures the vulnerability of various parts of the country to different hazards."

Rai also said that all States and Union Territories have been sensitised to use this information in project preparation.

In addition, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) has been established that will promote the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, he further stated, adding that the CDRI has already initiated collaboration in the key infrastructure sectors like power and telecommunication.

Responding to another question if there are any steps being taken for vulnerable areas experiencing frequent climate extremities, the Union Minister said that the Coastal areas in eight Coastal states that experience frequent cyclones are covered under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) that is building capacities in cyclone-prone areas to reduce the loss of lives and livelihood.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is running programs and activities to build the capacity of States that are affected by heatwaves and cold waves, he stated.

The minister also informed that the Odisha government has been covered under National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) Phase 1 in construction of major infrastructures to minimise the vulnerability of cyclones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)