Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI): The bodies of six labourers were from a godown in Karnataka's Vijayapura on Tuesday. The rescue work to recover those trapped in the godown is ongoing.

The bodies of the deceased has been identified as Rajesh Mukhiya, (25) Ramrij Mukhiya (29) Sambu Mukhiya (26), Ram Balak (52) and Lukho Jadhav (45).

The name of the sixth worker who died is yet to be identified.

Karnataka Minister MB Patil, who is in charge of Vijayapura district said that he received information from the District Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and senior officials.

Patil, who is overseeing the rescue operation, said, "This is a very terrible tragedy. This mishap took place when people from other states came here to work. For now, first priority is given to rescuing workers and bringing them home."

Speaking about a probe into the matter, the state Industries Minister said, "The incident will be investigated later. I will talk to the Chief Minister and work to provide compensation to the families of the injured and the deceased of the processing plant."

The Minister said that eight workers may have died and further information will be available after the operation is complete.

"Owners should also give compensation. Eight workers may have died, All the information will be available after the operation completes," Patil said.

Patil said that in the past a similar incident took place in which the owner did not provide compensation to them.

"In the past, when two workers died, the workers alleged that the owner did not provide compensation. We will investigate it. Action will be taken if something is found wrong. The families of the injured, and the deceased will be compensated by the government and the owner of the processing plant. Appropriate treatment will be given to the injured."

The Minister said that the dead bodies will be handed over to the family members throught the district administration. He also requested the locals to cooperate in the rescue operation. (ANI)

