Barrackpore (WB), Apr 14 (PTI) The bodies of three persons, a father-son-grandson trio, were discovered at their residence in Baranagar, located on the northern fringes of Kolkata on Sunday, police said.

Local residents alerted the authorities upon detecting a foul odour emanating from the premises.

Officers from Baranagar police station forcibly entered the residence and found the bodies of Shankar Haldar (72), his son Bappa (40), and his 16-year-old grandson, all bearing sharp weapon injuries.

The precise cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem examination of the bodies, police added.

Following preliminary investigation, police suspect two murders and a suicide, speculated to have occurred approximately two days earlier.

