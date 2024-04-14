New Delhi, April 14: Six school buses and two rooms were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a private school in Delhi's Dwarka area on Sunday, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze in school buses at R.D. Rajpal Public School near the police station in Sector 9, Dwarka was received at 2.53 p.m. Delhi School Bus Fire: Blaze Erupts in Vehicle While Parked Within School Premises in Dwarka (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out Inside School Premises in Delhi:

#WATCH | Delhi: A private school's bus caught fire while it was parked in the premises, in Dwarka. Fire tenders were present at the spot. Further details awaited. (Source: Viral video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/TA77kLJrW3 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

“A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site and flames were doused by 4:35 p.m.," he said, adding that the fire engulfed six CNG school buses and two rooms on the ground floor. “No casualty was reported and the cooling operation is underway," Garg said.

