Jaisalmer, Jun 29 (PTI) Partially decomposed bodies of a minor girl and a young man were found near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, seeing the degree and extent of decomposition, it appears that the two died about a week ago. The bodies were recovered on Saturday.

A Pakistani SIM card and an identity card of the man, named Ravi Kumar (18), was also recovered from the spot, they said.

Jaisalmer SP Sudhir Chaudhary said the bodies were discovered in the Sadhewala area, located approximately 10-12 kilometers inside Indian territory from the International Border.

The bodies were sent to the Ramgarh Community Health Center mortuary and a post-mortem examination will determine the cause of death, he said.

It was not immediately clear whether the girl and the youth were Indian or Pakistani citizens.

The matter is being investigated further.

