Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Assam's Bodoland region, which comprises five districts--Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur--and shares its border with Bhutan, is going to become an economic corridor following the project of Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City and proposed Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway project.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Pramod Boro, Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), said that the completion of the Elephant Mindfulness City and Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway project will greatly benefit the Bodoland region.

"Bhutan has planned to establish Gelephu Mindfulness City, and Bodoland has shared the border with Bhutan, and we have a relationship with the Bhutanese people. The government of India has also planned to develop our part and plans for a railway line (the Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway line). Bhutan has also planned to construct an International standard airport and the roadway is also going to be built properly. We have also planned to develop this part of our part, the Dadgiri and Santipur area. This year, we have taken on some projects and started the township in the Dadgiri region. I am very hopeful our economy will be boosted following the Mindfulness City and railway project, we will get maximum economic benefits, and our people will engage in many works. Our relation will be stronger for the Mindfulness City," Pramod Boro told ANI.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway, the proposed 69.04 km railway line will connect Kokrajhar station in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,500 crore. The project includes the development of six new stations: Balajan, Garubhasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Dadgiri, and Gelephu.

"Additionally, the infrastructure plan features 2 important bridges, 29 major bridges, 65 minor bridges, 1 Road Over Bridge, 39 Road Under Bridges and 2 viaducts of 11-meter length. The Final Location Survey (FLS) has been completed, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted for further approval and necessary directives. The proposed railway line will significantly strengthen India-Bhutan relations by enhancing trade, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two nations. It will also improve connectivity, providing Bhutan with its first-ever railway link and facilitating seamless transportation. Additionally, the railway line will position Bodoland as a trade and transit hub, benefiting local businesses and communities. Overall, the Assam-Bhutan railway line is set to transform Bodoland's economy and connectivity, paving the way for long-term growth and development," said a statement from Northeast Frontier Railway.

On the other hand, talking about the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) seeking inclusion in Article 280, Pramod Boro said that, through Article 280, the sixth-scheduled councils will get economic support directly from the Government of India through the Finance Commission.

"We are waiting for the 125th amendment of the constitution where 10 sixth schedule councils of the entire North East India will be benefitted. The sixth schedule is part of the constitution of India. Bodoland very recently formed its sixth schedule council in 2003. The most important is Article 280, through which the councils will get economic support directly from the Government of India through the Finance Commission. There is no financial power in the council; we have to wait for the centre and state all the time. The central fund doesn't directly come to the council unless the state approves it. We have a huge population. The Bodoland region is the third highest population region in the North East, after Assam and Tripura. Bodoland is not a state; it is a council, and we have the third largest population among the North East states. To solve many problems and fulfil the grievances of the people in many sectors, we need more funds. If article 280 is inserted in the next amendment of the constitution and provides provisions for the councils, definitely all councils will benefit financially," Pramod Boro said.

The BTC Chief further said that there is no defection law in the council--any member can change parties at any time and switch to anyone.

"In the 2020 accord, a few new departments have come to the Bodoland Territorial Council, so there is a need for the amendment. We can't get the new departments unless the constitution is amended. We have 40 council seats in the council, and we are proposing to make it 60. Other councils are also proposing to increase their council seats. The Article 280 is very important in terms of financial power," he said.

The BTC Chief also said that the Bodoland region was ignored by the system for many years for many reasons. Most of the centrally sponsored schemes weren't implemented properly in this region, and sometimes, the state government couldn't work in terms of developing the region in the last many decades.

"The priority of our government is to make the region as per filling the gaps. We have gaps in infrastructure development, human resources development and institutional gaps also there. In the past four years, we have tried to bridge many things and connect in many ways. In the past four years, we tried to make the governance system effective. Earlier, during the previous government's time, they didn't care about the governance system. They didn't implement most of the sponsored Schemes or state government schemes in this region. The previous leadership siphoned the money from most of the schemes and they did irregularities in the funds of maximum schemes and there was no visible development in this region. In the past four years we have been trying to make database analysis - how agriculture going on, how our students get the education from elementary to higher education, irrigation and farmers' problems. Now many irrigation schemes have been implemented in this region and agricultural productivity is increasing peace is prevailing now in this region. We are very rich in the handloom sector and now we have reorganized our handloom and traditional weaving is now transforming to economy. We have done so many things in the handloom, and sericulture sector. We have started the Odofa Livelihood Mission. We have started economic activities in Bodoland and we are trying to bring back our youths who are working outside of this region. We are regaining the trust among the communities. We are practising our rich culture and trying to preserve and protect it. We can believe now that the Bodoland is developing like any part of the region. I hope in the next 5 to 10 years, Bodoland will be part of any part of the country in the development aspects," Pramod Boro said.

On the other hand, talking about the BTC government's plan, Pramod Boro said that, the priority is to sustain peace and peace is very important for any region, a community, tribe, or country for development.

"If we elect again then in the next five years we will work for peace, to strengthen our relation among the communities. After 78 years of independence,e some tribes are still deprivedoft their constitutional rights. In the Bodoland region, 26 communities sometimes feel that they are deprived. So, we are working together with them, supporting them to protect their identity, culture, language, and traditions. There are many state-of-the-art infrastructures in many states of the country. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has also constructed state-of-the-art buildings in the state, and infrastructure in education. In the next five years, our target will be to make some good institutions, and state-of-the-art facilities for sports, education, and skill centres. We are proposing to establish an International School of Peace and Happiness. We are planning for sustainable change and resilience and we are working for climate change also. In the Bodoland reg, we have the Bodoland Green Mission - more than 800 sqm of forest are restored, we have declared two national parks, and we are going to declare another wildlife sanctuary in Bodoland in the northern part of Kokrajhar. We are working so many economic activities from micro level to macro level," Pramod Boro said. (ANI)

