Gurugram, Apr 24 (PTI) The dead body of a 40-year-old man was found near the under-construction building of the income tax department in the sector 29 area here, police said on Monday.

Found lying in a pool of blood on Sunday night, the body has been taken into police custody and kept in morturary for identification.

Sub Inspector (SI) Prahalad, the investigating officer, said the deceased seems to be a labourer.

An FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at the Sector 29 police station here, he added.

