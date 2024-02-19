Indore, Feb 19 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old BSF constable, who went missing three days back during training, was found floating in a well on the Indore-based campus of the paramilitary force's facility, police said on Monday.

The deceased constable, Subhash Sao was undergoing training at BSF's Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) for the last 10 weeks after he was inducted into the force, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Sharma.

The CSWT campus is situated adjacent to the Aerodrome police station.

"Sao went missing during training on February 16, following which the BSF lodged a missing person complaint with the police," Sharma said, adding that Sao's body was found floating on the well located in the CSWT campus under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased was a resident of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

The exact cause of the death will be identified in the postmortem report, the police officer said.

