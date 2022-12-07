Hamirpur (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old man, stuffed in a sack, was found lying on a road here on Wednesday, police said.

The locals spotted the sack on the road to old Betwa Ghat in Sadar Kotwali area in the morning and the police were informed. After opening the sack, police found the body packed in a polythene, Inspector Sadar Kotwali Hamirpur Durvijay Singh said.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, a search was launched to nab the killers who were later identified as Sunil Kumar Tiwari alias Sunil Bansal and Jamuna Prasad Savita, both residents of Kotwali Sadar area. Both of them have been arrested, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Bauva alias Akhilesh Singh, resident of Sumerpur police station area here.

Criminal history of both the deceased and accused has been confirmed, Singh said, adding that it has been found that the duo had killed Akhilesh Singh and threw the body after packing it in a gunny bag.

Legal action is being taken by registering a case by Kotwali Sadar Hamirpur Police and the body has been sent for pos-mortem, he added.

