Pune, Nov 21 (PTI) The mortal remains of a soldier from Kolhapur in Maharashtra who was killed on Saturday in unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir will be brought to the Air Force Station in Pune on Sunday, defence officials here said.

The firing from the Pakistan side was aimed at forward posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji, who was manning a forward post, was critically injured in the Pakistani firing in the Lam area of Rajouri district's Nowshera sector around 1 am and later succumbed to the injuries, officials said.

Taking to Twitter, the general officer commanding (GOC) of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps and all ranks saluted the soldier and offered condolences to his family.

In a statement, a defence spokesman said Havaldar Patil, a resident of Nigave village in Kolhapur, some 233 kilometres from here, was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.

