Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) People congregated in large numbers at sea beaches, river ghats and near other water bodies to float miniature boats on the occasion of 'Boita Bandana' festival in Odisha on Friday despite the restrictions imposed by the state government on mass gatherings at public places to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

On this day, small boats made of the banana stem are floated by people to commemorate the rich maritime glory of the state.

Kalinga's sea-facing regions had major trading ports for which ‘boitas' (boats) were used. Ancient ‘sadhabas' (mariner merchants) sailed from Kalinga to distant lands for trade.

Though the administration had imposed restrictions to curb gatherings near water bodies, people were seen thronging waterbodies before sunrise for the boat-sailing ritual.

The devotees lit earthen lamps and incense sticks on the tiny boats decorated with coloured flags. They also loaded the miniature boats with flowers and other offerings before sailing them on the water bodies amid ululations and bursting of firecrackers in some places.

Large number of people congregate at river ghats on Kartik Purnima to take bath in the wee hours and sail the miniature boats.

In Balasore, an over 100-feet ‘boita' was floated in a water body.

Wishing the people on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: "Heartiest greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the holy Kartika Purnima and the Boita Bandana."

"The maritime tradition is a testament to our glorious and prosperous past. Let us remember this glorious history and work together for the progress of Odisha," Patnaik tweeted.

Union minister Bishweswar Tudu and BJP leader Pratap Sarangi were among others who participated in events to mark Boita Bandana.

