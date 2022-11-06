North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 6 (ANI): A crude bomb exploded at an under-construction building of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat leader in Deganga area of North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

The incident took place in North Chandpur village in Deganga. In the incident, two masons were injured. They were shifted to the hospital. Police arrived at the spot after the incident and recovered three more crude bombs from the site. The bombs were recovered under the staircase.

Police started an investigation into the matter.

Abdul Hakim Mollah, a panchayat member said, "Panchayat elections are ahead. Some people might have planted bombs to defame us. Such a conspiracy has been made so that our candidate do not contest the polls."

Further details awaited. (ANI)

