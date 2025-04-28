Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 28 (ANI): A bomb threat was reported on Monday at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister.

According to the CMO, a bomb squad has been deployed and search operations are currently underway. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, security checks were carried out at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after a bomb threat was received via email. The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport received a bomb threat via email on Sunday, according to officials. (ANI)

