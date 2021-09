Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking quashing of the defamation proceeding initiated against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar for damaging his reputation by dragging his name in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation suit against actor Kangana Ranaut. Akhtar, in his suit, cited the interviews given by Ranaut to a TV channel and various statements made by her post the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

High Court judge Justice Revati Mohite Dere had reserved an order on September 1 on a plea filed by Kangana for the quashing of defamation proceedings against her.

Today, the High Court pronounced the order and dismissed her plea. (ANI)

