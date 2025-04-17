Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has summoned Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in response to a petition challenging his 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections victory from the Nagpur South-West Assembly constituency.

Devendra Fadnavis emerged victorious against Congress's Prafulla Gudadhe in the highly charged battle of the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe, who was defeated in the election, filed the petition requesting the court to declare the election result "null and void."

Gudadhe lost to Fadnavis in the Nagpur South-West constituency by 39,710 votes.

The summons must be responded to by May 8.

The court has also issued summons to BJP MLAS Mohan Mate and Kirtikumar Bhangdia in similar petitions.

The petitioner claims that several mandatory provisions were not followed during the polls and has urged the court to declare the result null and void.

Justice Pravin Patil, hearing the petition, issued a summons to Fadnavis returnable on May 8.

The High Court also issued summons to BJP MLA Mohan Mate from Nagpur South and Kirtikumar Bhangdia from Chimur assembly constituency of Chandrapur district in similar election petitions. (ANI)

