Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Ashada Bonalu celebration kick-started in Hyderabad on Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

People were seen participating in the celebrations with great fervour.

Bonalu is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of the goddess Mahakali. The festival celebrations are predominantly observed in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. (ANI)

