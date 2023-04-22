New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Featuring more than 100 Indian businesses and 45 experts, a new book by climate activist Aakash Ranison aims to explore alternative ways of leading a sustainable lifestyle.

"I am Climate Optimist", published by Penguin Random House India's Ebury imprint, looks at the solutions adapted by businesses working in the sustainable alternative space along with experts including adman Piyush Pandey, actor Dia Mirza, entrepreneur Nithin Kamath of Zerodha and Santosh Iyer of Mercedes-Benz.

"'I'm a Climate Optimist' by Aakash Ranison is an amazingly accessible book to understand how we can--in these challenging times of climate change and global warming--consciously live in a responsible manner. Offering a clear roadmap for this in each chapter, this book is a ready reckoner for those who wish to live a sustainable life," Premanka Goswami, associate publisher and head of backlist, Penguin Random House India, said in a statement.

Printed using vegetable ink, the book covers various industries including food and beverages, textiles and clothing, transportation, tourism, technology, home, beauty and cosmetics, and plastic through the author's nine years journey of experiments and experiences of living a sustainable life.

"As the world around us is changing fast, and we navigate through everyday issues of pollution, extremes and unpredictability of climate conditions, and global warming, there is an urgent need to understand and participate in discussions around sustainability," Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Penguin Random House India, said.

The book, which will be released on June 5 on World Environment Day, is available for pre-order on online stores. PTI

