New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Now Delhiites can online prior book their exclusive slots to meet DDA officials during public hearing days through the Authority's web site where a dedicated url has been provided, an official statement said.

It added that the public hearing days in DDA are Monday and Thursday. The timings are 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM for officers of the rank of deputy directors and directors, while it is 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM for officers of the rank of commissioners and above.

"In order to facilitate public hearing in DDA in a seamless manner, general public may obtain prior online appointment to enter DDA's head office Vikas Sadan, Vikas Minar and other offices of the Authority to get exclusive slot to meet officers to ascertain status of their matter.

"The url for booking online appointment with DDA officers is https://citzservices.dda.org.in/ and it is available in citizen centric services under online public services tab of DDA's web site www.dda.gov.in," the statement said on Wednesday.

It said that all officers have been instructed to create slots to meet general public and give priority to issues raised by them.

The statement also said that people visiting DDA offices will have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms.

They will be allowed entry only after thermal screening and with no risk or low risk status in Aarogya Setu app, the statement said.

