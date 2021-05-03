Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and two others have accused former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh of extortion and filed separate complaints against him with the Maharashtra DGP, an official said on Monday.

They have also forwarded copies of their complaints to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, he said.

Jalan and the two others - businessmen Ketan Tanna and Noor Ahmed Pathan - submitted their complaints to the office of DGP Sanjay Pandey on different dates in April, the official said.

Jalan has claimed that Singh, as the Thane police commissioner in 2018, invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him in a case and allegedly extorted money from him, the official said, citing the complaint.

The cricket bookie has also named former 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma and two other officers, all of them then posted with the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane police, in his complaint, he said.

Tanna and Pathan, in their respective complaints, have also levelled extortion allegation against Singh, who is now the Director General (DG) of the Maharashtra Home Guard, the official said.

"We have submitted three different complaints with the DGP office and other departments and want that FIRs be register against these officers. We are ready to face investigation and record statements," Jalan said.

A message sent to Singh seeking his reaction on the issue did not elicit a response.

Last week, the state police had filed an FIR against Singh after a police inspector levelled corruption charges against him.

The FIR, registered at Akola in the Vidarbha region, named Singh and over two dozen other policemen.

The state government had transferred Singh from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in mid-March over his alleged mishandling of the SUV bomb scare case outside industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)