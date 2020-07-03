New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh on Friday, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that border is not the right place for making large policy pronouncements.

Speaking to ANI, Khursid said, "If you go there to cheer up the spirit of soldiers and applaud them for their bravery then it is completely ok, there is no problem. But rest of things should be discussed here in the country not on the border."

"Point is that the border is not a good place for that, something government should consider," he said.

"If PM has gone to give support to spirit of our men who are deployed at the border to protect us, he carries good wishes and support of whole nation including the Congress party then , but is the border right place for making large pronouncements of policy that is something government should consider," he said. (ANI)

