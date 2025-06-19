New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress appointed Bosiram Siram as the President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Nabam Tuki, with immediate effect.

According to a press note, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Bosiram Siram as the President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect.

Also Read | 'PM Narendra Modi Fantastic Man, Trade Deal Coming' Says US President Donald Trump After Phone Call With Indian Prime Minister Modi.

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Bosiram Siram as the President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President Shri Nabam Tuki," the press note by Congress read.

Bosiram Siram is a former Congress MLA from the Pasighat East Assembly Constituency.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ground Staff That Cleared Ill-Fated Air India Aircraft Questioned, Their Mobile Phones Seized As Investigators Probe All Angles Including Sabotage, Says Report.

According to another press note by Congress, the party has appointed Manish Chatrath as the In-Charge of the Party Headquarters with immediate effect. Gurdeep Singh Sappal will continue to serve as the In-Charge of Administration in general.

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Manish Chatrath as the In-Charge of the Party Headquarters with immediate effect. Shri Gurdeep Singh Sappal will continue to serve as the In-Charge of Administration in general," the press note read.

Manish Chatrath has previously held the posts of AICC In-charge for Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

Sharing the development on X, Chatrath wrote, "Humbled and grateful to the Congress leadership for entrusting me with the responsibility as In-Charge of AICC Headquarters. My heartfelt thanks to Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Shri @Kharge ji, Shri @RahulGandhi ji, Smt. @PriyankaGandhi ji and Shri @KCVenugopalMP ji for their faith in me. I shall try my best to discharge my duties to the best of my abilities."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of Abhay Sahu as the Chairman of the Kisan Congress, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect.

Last month, on May 31, Congress chief Kharge approved the appointment of 11 additional AICC Observers for Madhya Pradesh under the party's ongoing Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)