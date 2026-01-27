New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): President of AIIMS Bilaspur, and Chairman of India's Covid-19 Working Group at the National Technical Advisory Group, Dr Narendra Kumar Arora, speaking on the presence of Nipah Virus in India, mentioned that both states Kerala and West Bengal are endemic to the virus.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr Arora stated that the current outbreak in West Bengal was first reported among five health workers. He added that an investigation is currently underway over another 100 to 200 individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

Dr. Arora further explained that the Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease with a high mortality rate, ranging from 40% to 75%. Describing the disease as highly infectious, he emphasised that the person either develops encephalitis symptoms or severe respiratory disease.

"Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease... These sporadic outbreaks have occurred in both Kerala and West Bengal. But even Bangladesh is endemic for the Nipah virus... The current outbreak was first reported among 5 health workers in West Bengal after a person died of an unknown disease, and later on, these 5 health professionals were involved. An ongoing investigation is now underway into another 100 to 200 people who have been exposed... Nipah virus is that it is highly infectious and fatal... The person either gets symptoms of encephalitis or severe respiratory disease, and mortality is 40 to 75%, which is very high," said Arora.

The AIIMS Bilaspur President further mentioned that no vaccine is currently available for this virus.

"...There is currently no vaccine available for this virus, and monoclonal antibodies are to be given as soon as someone is diagnosed with Nipah virus infection." said Dr Arora.

He also mentioned that there is a very limited supply of these monoclonal antibodies globally, and India has taken this up as a very important initiative to ensure their availability within the country.

"There is a very limited supply of these monoclonal antibodies globally, and India has taken this up as a very important initiative to ensure they are available within the country. I hope that, very soon, we will have a sufficient quantity of monoclonal antibodies in India. But one has to be careful that in areas where these fruit bats are present, human and animal contact is kept to a minimum or avoided to prevent the disease." added Dr Arora. (ANI)

