Nagpur, Jan 6 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy has been mowed down by a train in Koradi area of Nagpur in Maharashtra while he was chasing a kite, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday noon when Enta Solanki was chasing a kite without realising that he was crossing the railway tracks when he was knocked down by a passing train, an official said.

The deceased used to live under an over-bridge near a slum area in the locality.

