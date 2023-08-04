Palghar, August 4: A boy died after falling off the terrace of an eight storey building in Nalasopara in Palghar district, a police official said on Friday.

The 14-year-old boy and his sibling were alone at home as their parents had gone out of station when the incident took place on Thursday, the Tulinj police station official said. Kerala: Minor Boy, Depressed Over Death of His Pet Fish, Dies by Suicide in Malappuram.

"There was some problem with the television reception and deceased Adarsh Mishra went to the terrace to adjust the antenna. He fell off and died while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)