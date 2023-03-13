New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy has died after an auto-rickshaw of his friend overturned in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Monday.

The three friends of the victim, who were with him at the time of the incident, left him near an underpass in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area instead of taking him to a hospital.

Also Read | Modi Government Mulls Regulations, Stringent Action Against E-Pharmacies Amid Concerns Over Data Privacy, Malpractices.

A case has been registered in the matter. Two persons have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended, a police official said.

According to police, Rajendra Gupta, the father of the victim Nitesh, lodged a missing report at Nand Nagri police station on March 9. On Saturday, Vivek Vihar police station informed Nand Nagri police station that on Wednesday around 2 am, they recovered a body of an unidentified person from the Kastoorba Nagar underpass.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Stresses on Increasing Millets Production.

The body was identified by the victim's father in the mortuary of GTB hospital.

During the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage and found that Nitesh was sitting with some people inside an auto-rickshaw on the intervening night of March 7 and 8. Later, it was revealed that he was with his friends -- Pawan, Brij Mohan and a minor, the official said.

Pawan was driving the auto-rickshaw. When police questioned him, it was revealed that they were celebrating the Holika Dahan festival and were going towards Gagan Cinema for dinner, police said.

Nitesh was sitting on the right side of Pawan. When the driver took a turn from Sunder Nagri towards Gagan Cinema, he lost control. The vehicle overturned and Nitesh came under the auto-rickshaw, the officer said.

They lifted the auto-rickshaw, pulled Nitesh out of it and were heading towards GTB hospital. As Nitesh's condition deteriorated, they got scared and left him at the underpass and fled, police said, adding that were under the influence of alcohol.

A case under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered, the police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)