Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died and over 80 people fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Rajasthan's Karauli district, officials said on Tuesday.

Principal Chief Medical Officer Dr Pushpendra Gupta said since December 3, 86 people from areas like Badapada, Kasaibada, Shahganj and Bayaniya have been admitted to the medical ward of the district hospital on complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea due to consumption of contaminated water.

He said 48 children were also admitted in the infant ward of the hospital.

“A total of 86 people arrived in the medical ward of the hospital till Tuesday evening, out of which 54 people have been discharged while 32 people are under treatment. Of the 48 children under treatment in the infant ward, 26 have been sent home while 22 are under treatment,” Gupta said.

He said 12-year-old Devkumar, a resident of Shahganj, was treated at home Monday night after he complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and when he reached the hospital on Tuesday morning, he had died.

